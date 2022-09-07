Left Menu

EESL to deploy energy-efficient technologies in medical establishments of Ladakh

EESL has inked an MoU with the Ladakh administration to integrate renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies in medical establishments of the union territory.As per the memorandum of understanding MoU, the two sides will collaborate on finding new synergies for integrating energy-efficient solutions for buildings under the health department of Ladakh adminstration and other sectors as agreed on mutually.The idea is to transition towards net-zero buildings and medical institutions, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd EESL said in a statement.Ladakh is one of natures jewels and preserving its ecology and environment is of prime importance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:14 IST
EESL to deploy energy-efficient technologies in medical establishments of Ladakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EESL has inked an MoU with the Ladakh administration to integrate renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies in medical establishments of the union territory.

As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the two sides will collaborate on finding new synergies for integrating energy-efficient solutions for buildings under the health department of Ladakh adminstration and other sectors as agreed on mutually.

The idea is to transition towards net-zero buildings and medical institutions, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) said in a statement.

"Ladakh is one of nature's jewels and preserving its ecology and environment is of prime importance. Implementing energy efficiency technologies in buildings will help in improving the lifestyle with minimal ecological footprints in the union territory. These initiatives can go a long way in preserving the environment,'' Arun Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Office, EESL, said.

Iftakhar Ahmed Chowdhary, Additional Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Ladakh and Animesh Mishra, Head (Sales & PR), EESL signed the MoU.

The two sides will collaboratively provide training and facilitate capacity building activities for the relevant stakeholders on energy efficiency technologies and programmes.

Additionally, EESL will assist in formulating, implementing, and monitoring of a few pilot projects for demonstration of geothermal and renewable energy-powered heat pump technology.

EESL comes under Ministry of Power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022