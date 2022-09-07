EESL to deploy energy-efficient technologies in medical establishments of Ladakh

EESL has inked an MoU with the Ladakh administration to integrate renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies in medical establishments of the union territory.

As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the two sides will collaborate on finding new synergies for integrating energy-efficient solutions for buildings under the health department of Ladakh adminstration and other sectors as agreed on mutually.

The idea is to transition towards net-zero buildings and medical institutions, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) said in a statement.

"Ladakh is one of nature's jewels and preserving its ecology and environment is of prime importance. Implementing energy efficiency technologies in buildings will help in improving the lifestyle with minimal ecological footprints in the union territory. These initiatives can go a long way in preserving the environment,'' Arun Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Office, EESL, said.

Iftakhar Ahmed Chowdhary, Additional Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Ladakh and Animesh Mishra, Head (Sales & PR), EESL signed the MoU.

The two sides will collaboratively provide training and facilitate capacity building activities for the relevant stakeholders on energy efficiency technologies and programmes.

Additionally, EESL will assist in formulating, implementing, and monitoring of a few pilot projects for demonstration of geothermal and renewable energy-powered heat pump technology.

EESL comes under Ministry of Power.

