Putin says Russia will post budget surplus this year, GDP to decline 'around 2%'

Russia will post a budget surplus this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, as the Russian economy is on track to post a small contraction for the year.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Putin said Russia's budget surplus would come in at 0.5 trillion roubles ($8.18 billion) in 2022, while GDP would fall by "around 2% or a little more." ($1 = 61.1500 roubles)

