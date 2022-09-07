Left Menu

Tiger Brands recalls Purity baby powder products on traces of asbestos

South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands Ltd is recalling its Purity Essentials baby powder products as a precautionary measure after traces of asbestos were detected in test samples, it said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-09-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 15:26 IST
Tiger Brands recalls Purity baby powder products on traces of asbestos
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands Ltd is recalling its Purity Essentials baby powder products as a precautionary measure after traces of asbestos were detected in test samples, it said on Wednesday. By 0932 GMT, shares in Tiger Brands were down 5.4% to 157.80 rands.

Tiger Brands said the test samples were from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products. This batch did not meet the company's strict quality and safety standards, it said. Products forming part of the recall include the 100g, 200g and 400g pack sizes of Purity Essentials Baby Powder. Purity Essentials baby cornstarch powder or any other baby care products under the Purity brand are not affected by the recall, it added.

"In the best interest of consumers and as a precautionary measure, the company made the decision to initiate a product recall of the affected products after consultation with the National Consumer Commission," the company said. Tiger Brands said the recall would not have a material impact on its financial results.

Also Read: Biden and South Africa's Ramaphosa to hold talks at White House on Sept. 16

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022