Tiger Brands recalls Purity baby powder products on traces of asbestos

South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands Ltd is recalling its Purity Essentials baby powder products as a precautionary measure after traces of asbestos were detected in test samples, it said on Wednesday. By 0932 GMT, shares in Tiger Brands were down 5.4% to 157.80 rands.

Tiger Brands said the test samples were from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products. This batch did not meet the company's strict quality and safety standards, it said. Products forming part of the recall include the 100g, 200g and 400g pack sizes of Purity Essentials Baby Powder. Purity Essentials baby cornstarch powder or any other baby care products under the Purity brand are not affected by the recall, it added.

"In the best interest of consumers and as a precautionary measure, the company made the decision to initiate a product recall of the affected products after consultation with the National Consumer Commission," the company said. Tiger Brands said the recall would not have a material impact on its financial results.

