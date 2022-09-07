Left Menu

Nilgiri Mountain Railway services resume after two days

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-09-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 15:43 IST
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) resumed its services on Wednesday, after a gap of two days, to the delight of tourists and passengers.

The train service, which has UNESCO World Heritage status, was cancelled on Monday and Tuesday due to landslides and falling of boulders and mud on the track between Kallar-Hillgrove railway stations.

Railway workers toiled over the last two days to remove the debris and cleared the tracks by Tuesday night, official sources said.

The train left Mettupalayam at 7.10 am, with 130 passengers onboard and reached Udhagamandalam (Ooty) around 11.30 am, they said.

