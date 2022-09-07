Honda Cars India on Wednesday said its compact sedan Amaze has crossed 5 lakh cumulative sales mark since its first introduction in 2013.

The car is currently the largest selling model for the Japanese carmaker in India accounting for more than 40 percent of the company's sales.

The model is sold across domestic and export markets.

''Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and a key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs but also exceeds their expectations,'' Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura said in a statement.

The model comes with 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel powertrain options.

* * * * * BYD India opens first showroom in Delhi * Warren Buffett-backed automaker BYD on Wednesday opened its first showroom for passenger vehicles in the Capital. The showroom will be managed by Landmark BYD and is the fourth BYD dealership showroom in India. ''The New Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for BYD India. New Delhi has immense potential for premium passenger vehicles, and additional 18,000 charging stations are planned to be installed across the city by 2024,'' BYD India Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business Sanjay Gopalakrishnan said in a statement.

