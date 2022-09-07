Left Menu

Business briefs

Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer's needs but also exceeds their expectations, Honda Cars India President CEO Takuya Tsumura said in a statement. The model comes with 1.2 liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel powertrain options. BYD India opens first showroom in Delhi Warren Buffett-backed automaker BYD on Wednesday opened its first showroom for passenger vehicles in the Capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:19 IST
Business briefs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India on Wednesday said its compact sedan Amaze has crossed 5 lakh cumulative sales mark since its first introduction in 2013.

The car is currently the largest selling model for the Japanese carmaker in India accounting for more than 40 percent of the company's sales.

The model is sold across domestic and export markets.

''Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and a key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs but also exceeds their expectations,'' Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura said in a statement.

The model comes with 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel powertrain options.

* * * * * BYD India opens first showroom in Delhi * Warren Buffett-backed automaker BYD on Wednesday opened its first showroom for passenger vehicles in the Capital. The showroom will be managed by Landmark BYD and is the fourth BYD dealership showroom in India. ''The New Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for BYD India. New Delhi has immense potential for premium passenger vehicles, and additional 18,000 charging stations are planned to be installed across the city by 2024,'' BYD India Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business Sanjay Gopalakrishnan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022