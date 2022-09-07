Left Menu

WorkEZ eyes to set up 100 centres by 2027: Official

Over the last two years, the company has gained great momentum, Reddy said.In terms of office space and number of seats, we currently hold the largest market share among the co-working and managed office space providers in Chennai and are optimistic about expanding to other tier-I and tier-II cities in India.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:59 IST
WorkEZ eyes to set up 100 centres by 2027: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working space provider Work Easy Space Solutions Pvt Ltd (WorkEZ) has signed up three new facilities that would provide 4,000 seats in the city, as it targets to open 100 centres by 2027, a top official said on Wednesday.

The city-based company has set up 'WorkEZ the Address' in Pallavaram, 'WorkEZ Chambers in Guindy' and 'WorkEZ Clubhouse Annasalai' that would provide 4,000 seats spread across 1.90 lakh sq ft, company co-founder Sunil Reddy said.

With the addition of new building spaces, the company's total capacity has increased to 12,000 seats spread over six lakh sq ft across seven centres in the city.

''We set up WorkEZ three years ago with a vision to be India's largest managed office space provider, offering our clients best in class comfort, world-class amenities. Over the last two years, the company has gained great momentum,'' Reddy said.

''In terms of office space and number of seats, we currently hold the largest market share among the co-working and managed office space providers in Chennai and are optimistic about expanding to other tier-I and tier-II cities in India. Our target is to grow to 100 significant centres by 2027,'' Reddy also the managing director told reporters.

The company's Head-Business for India, Prathap Murali citing a report by International Property Consultant said, the co-working space providers across top 7 cities leased 28 lakh sq ft in second quarter of 2022, the highest in 12 quarters.

''Likewise, the office market in Chennai is witnessing improving occupier momentum, with demand driven by IT, ITeS (information technology enabled services), banking and financial services and insurance sector. The uptake in the first half of 2022 is similar to the numbers recorded in 2019 and we believe this city has great potential,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022