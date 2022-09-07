WorkEZ eyes to set up 100 centres by 2027: Official

Co-working space provider Work Easy Space Solutions Pvt Ltd (WorkEZ) has signed up three new facilities that would provide 4,000 seats in the city, as it targets to open 100 centres by 2027, a top official said on Wednesday.

The city-based company has set up 'WorkEZ the Address' in Pallavaram, 'WorkEZ Chambers in Guindy' and 'WorkEZ Clubhouse Annasalai' that would provide 4,000 seats spread across 1.90 lakh sq ft, company co-founder Sunil Reddy said.

With the addition of new building spaces, the company's total capacity has increased to 12,000 seats spread over six lakh sq ft across seven centres in the city.

''We set up WorkEZ three years ago with a vision to be India's largest managed office space provider, offering our clients best in class comfort, world-class amenities. Over the last two years, the company has gained great momentum,'' Reddy said.

''In terms of office space and number of seats, we currently hold the largest market share among the co-working and managed office space providers in Chennai and are optimistic about expanding to other tier-I and tier-II cities in India. Our target is to grow to 100 significant centres by 2027,'' Reddy also the managing director told reporters.

The company's Head-Business for India, Prathap Murali citing a report by International Property Consultant said, the co-working space providers across top 7 cities leased 28 lakh sq ft in second quarter of 2022, the highest in 12 quarters.

''Likewise, the office market in Chennai is witnessing improving occupier momentum, with demand driven by IT, ITeS (information technology enabled services), banking and financial services and insurance sector. The uptake in the first half of 2022 is similar to the numbers recorded in 2019 and we believe this city has great potential,'' he said.

