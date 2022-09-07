Share India Securities launches internet-based trading

Technology-driven financial company Share India Securities on Wednesday said it has revamped the entire user journey with the launch of internet-based trading (IBT) products, which include mobile apps, e-KYC process and a new website.

Internet-based trading will be available on Android and iOS applications through which clients will be able to trade smartly and flawlessly. Also, a new website of the company will be launched on September 12, the company said in a statement.

''We have made significant investments in technology, HR capabilities, as well as back-end infrastructure over last year with an intention to expand into a new product category and customer segment with a focus on retail. The product will offer immense benefit to retail consumers and is a step forward in bringing algo-based products to the Indian retail market,'' Sachin Gupta, CEO-Share India Securities, said.

Headquartered in the National Capital Region (NCR), Share India is a listed company that commands a significant market share in the broking, equity, futures, options, and commodities segment. The company is engaged in the business of algorithmic trading (algo trading) and provides real-time applications using a wide array of software products targeting high-frequency trading.

Listed in 2018, the company has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,000 crore. It has presence in 18 states with over 1,700 employees.

