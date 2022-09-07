Sensex, Nifty decline for 2nd day on growing rate hike fears, weak global markets

Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday after losses in rate-sensitive banking and auto shares amid weak global market trends as the higher interest rates and recession fears hit investor sentiment.

Extending losses for a second straight day, the 30-share Sensex declined by 168.08 points or 0.28 percent to settle at 59,028.91. During the day, it fell 474.1 points or 0.80 percent to 58,722.89.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 31.20 points or 0.18 percent to 17,624.40.

Analysts said growing worries over higher interest rates after positive US data hit the market sentiment.

''The latest economic figures indicate that the US central bank would continue to raise interest rates,'' Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank fell the most by 1.69 percent. Mahindra & Mahindra declined 1.32 percent, Maruti by 1.15 percent, and Bharti Airtel by 1.08 percent.

State Bank of India fell 0.95 percent while Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, and HDFC also declined.

Gains in IT and pharma stocks restricted losses in the indices.

UltraTech Cement rose the most by 4.13 percent while Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Wipro, and Bajaj Finance advanced.

''Markets ended marginally lower in a volatile trading session amid mixed cues. The Nifty index opened with a down gap, tracking feeble global cues however buying in the select index majors helped the index to pare losses as the day progressed.

''Markets have been maintaining a positive tone amid consolidation while the global indices are reeling under pressure. And, we feel the scenario may extend further,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.73 percent and the midcap index advanced 0.46 percent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, auto fell 1.12 percent, power declined 0.91 percent, Utilities (0.75 percent), and bank (0.51 percent).

Basic Materials, healthcare, industrials, telecom, and consumer durables were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading mostly lower during the mid-session deals. The US markets had ended in negative territory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined to USD 92.06 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,144.53 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

