Airline body IATA says industry recovery gaining momentum

The head of the world's biggest airline trade body said on Wednesday the recovery in passenger flights continued to gain momentum with growth in domestic and international travel.

"Overall, we're right about 75% of where we were in 2019. So making a solid recovery as we go through the summer season in northern hemisphere," International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh told a call with reporters.

