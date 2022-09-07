Left Menu

Volkswagen starts special service to help Bengaluru flood-affected customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars on Wednesday said it has commenced special service support for its customers affected by the flood situation in Bengaluru. The automaker said that round-the-clock free roadside assistance (RSA) will be available to customers at no additional charge until September 30, 2022.

The service aims at helping customers resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said in a statement.

Complimentary roadside assistance has been put in action for the affected cars, which will be transported to the nearest dealership on priority, it said.

In addition, detailed and comprehensive service checks of the vehicle will be undertaken to ensure flood-related damages are timely repaired, the company said.

Necessary standardised repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure a quick service experience, it added.

Many parts of Bengaluru have been reeling under torrential rains and floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

