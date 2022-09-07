Maruti Suzuki to spread awareness about safety aspects
Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki will spread awareness about the safety features and address the issues also through its driving schools, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
After the tragic death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident, Maruti will focus on the need to put on rear safety belts which had been made compulsory by regulation but very few riders adhere to it, the official said.
''Wearing rear seat belts is compulsory by regulation but riders don't pay heed to it. In the case of front seat belts, only 23 per cent of the riders wear it. It is important to keep passive, active and behavioural safety measures in mind'', senior executive director Maruti Suzuki Shashank Srivastava told reporters here.
As a part of Maruti's CSR initiative, the company had installed speed cameras in Delhi. Maruti will take a drive to spread it to other cities, he added.
