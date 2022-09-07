Left Menu

Air travel picks up but high fuel price may hurt airlines -IATA

The global air travel industry's recovery from the COVID pandemic was gaining momentum, but high fuel prices will put pressure on airlines, the head of the world's biggest airline trade body said on Wednesday. Globally, passenger traffic in July was at about 75% of pre-pandemic levels, helped by strong demand for domestic services where traffic had recovered 86.9% of the level seen in July 2019, the body said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:13 IST
Air travel picks up but high fuel price may hurt airlines -IATA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The global air travel industry's recovery from the COVID pandemic was gaining momentum, but high fuel prices will put pressure on airlines, the head of the world's biggest airline trade body said on Wednesday.

Globally, passenger traffic in July was at about 75% of pre-pandemic levels, helped by strong demand for domestic services where traffic had recovered 86.9% of the level seen in July 2019, the body said. International traffic, however, had recovered 67.9% of the pre-pandemic levels in July, lagging behind domestic demand.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh, on a call with reporters, described it as a "solid recovery", helped by demand in the northern hemisphere over the summer and increased domestic activity in China. However, Walsh warned that high jet fuel prices would continue to put pressure on airlines' cost base for the rest of the year, which he described as a challenge for carriers.

"I am aware of some airlines that have embarked on hedging in recent months ... just to provide themselves with some protection against the volatility that we're witnessing," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022