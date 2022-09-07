Left Menu

US to participate in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring

The US has agreed to cooperate with Sri Lankas debt restructuring as prescribed by the IMF in its staff-level agreement for a USD 2.9 billion bailout package to help revive the countrys ailing economy.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe that the US as a creditor country would participate in the countrys debt restructuring.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:25 IST
US to participate in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The US has agreed to cooperate with Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring as prescribed by the IMF in its staff-level agreement for a USD 2.9 billion bailout package to help revive the country's ailing economy.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe that the US as a creditor country would participate in the country's debt restructuring. The US has pledged to continue to engage with other government agencies -- the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Wickremesinghe’s office said the US treasury department had welcomed the government’s decision to seek IMF assistance.

On September 1, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement to support Sri Lanka’s economic policies with a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about USD 2.9 billion.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which was triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves. Commenting on the US' decision, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said Sri Lanka thanked the US for agreeing to support it in re-profiling its debts.

However, the IMF said financing assurances to restore debt sustainability from Sri Lanka’s official creditors and making a good faith effort to reach a collaborative agreement with private creditors are crucial before the IMF can provide financial support.

Private creditors or sovereign bond holders account for 48 per cent of Sri Lanka’s international debt amounting to USD 51 billion followed by the ADB with 13 per cent, China and Japan both 10 per cent each and World Bank 9 per cent.

Sri Lanka in mid April defaulted on its debt for the first time in its history as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis in more than 70 years. It became the first Asian country in two decades to declare bankruptcy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022