Left Menu

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 2.86 times on last day

The initial public offer of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank got subscribed 2.86 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.The Rs 831.6-crore public offer received bids for 2,49,39,292 shares against 87,12,000 shares on offer, according to an update with the NSE.Retail individual investors category received 6.48 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.94 times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:29 IST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 2.86 times on last day
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank got subscribed 2.86 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 831.6-crore public offer received bids for 2,49,39,292 shares against 87,12,000 shares on offer, according to an update with the NSE.

Retail individual investors' category received 6.48 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.94 times. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got 1.62 times subscription.

The initial public offer of 1.58 crore equity shares had a price range of Rs 500-525 a share. Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday mobilised a little over Rs 363 crore from anchor investors.

The Tuticorin-based bank proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue for augmenting its Tier–I capital base to meet future capital requirements.

It offers a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agricultural and retail customers.

Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets were the managers to the offer.

The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022