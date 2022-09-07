UK finance minister and BoE governor to meet regularly on economy - statement

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will meet regularly, initially twice a week, to coordinate economic support over the coming months, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Chancellor and the Governor agreed to re-instate weekly meetings - starting with bi-weekly meetings in the first instance - and coordinate closely to support the economy over the coming months," the statement said.

