Lexus India rolls out car maintenance package for customers in flood-hit Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:15 IST
Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Wednesday said it has rolled out a vehicle maintenance package for its flood-affected customers in Bengaluru.

As per the 'Lexus Cares Package', the company will extend special support and rates for repairs of the cars impacted by rains, flooding or inundation in Bengaluru.

The automaker will also support its guests with a spare Lexus car in case their vehicles are severely impacted and are in an immovable condition, till their new or repaired cars arrive, Lexus India said in a statement.

Besides, the rain-affected cars will be accorded priority servicing, including pick and faster delivery, the company added.

The package will also offer discounts on auto parts and labour paid by the customers, it said.

''We stand by our customers in these difficult times and will take all steps to ensure they face minimal to no mobility challenges,'' Lexus India President Naveen Soni noted. Lexus is the luxury car arm of Japanese auto major Toyota and initiated operations in India in 2017.

