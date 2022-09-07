Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 225; silver drops Rs 315

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:29 IST
Gold prices fell by Rs 225 to Rs 50,761 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,986 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 315 to Rs 54,009 per kg from Rs 54,324 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,702 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.18 per ounce.

''Gold held near USD 1,700 per ounce on stronger dollar and expected US economic data boosting expectations of aggressive rate hike from US Fed,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

