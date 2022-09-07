Left Menu

Maha: RPF initiates action against man for driving his autorickshaw on railway platform

The Railway Protection Force RPF has initiated a legal action against a man for driving his autorickshaw on the platform of Ambivali railway station located in neighbouring Thane district.A video of the autorickshaw taking a U-turn on the Ambivali stations platform has gone viral on social media. Recently, a video of an autorickshaw crossing a foot over bridge at Virar in Palghar district had gone viral on social media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:31 IST
  India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated a legal action against a man for driving his autorickshaw on the platform of Ambivali railway station located in neighbouring Thane district.

A video of the autorickshaw taking a U-turn on the Ambivali station's platform has gone viral on social media. In the video, shot by someone from a foot over bridge, the autorickshaw is seen going out after taking a turn on the platform.

However, it is not clear when exactly the incident took place.

Ambivali station is located on the main line of the Central Railway between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara.

The RPF said on Twitter that action is being taken against the autorickshaw driver.

''It is to submit that legal action has been initiated against the culprit of auto rickshaw and its driver for his negligent act by RPF Titwala vide CR no.978/2022 u/s 153, 146 of Railway Act,'' the RPF said in reply on the Twitter handle.

A spokesman of Railway Passengers Association, an NGO, said that 'dadagiri' (bullying behaviour) of autorickshaw drivers is on a rise, which needs to be curbed. Recently, a video of an autorickshaw crossing a foot over bridge at Virar in Palghar district had gone viral on social media. It had prompted the police to take measures to stop recurrence of such incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

