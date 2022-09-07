Ganesh festival rush: CR to operate special DEMU train services between Panvel and Chiplun

The Central Railway (CR) will operate special DEMU services between Panvel in Raigad district and Chiplun in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra to cater to the heavy rush of passengers due to the ongoing Ganesh festival, officials said on Wednesday.

A day before, passengers had stopped a Mumbai-bound passenger train at Roha station in Raigad district as they had no space to board the already packed train. The Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train is a multiple-unit train powered by onboard diesel engines.

A CR official said the special DEMU train will have eight coaches and it will run daily between Panvel and Chiplun from September 7 to September 12.

The train will depart from Panvel at 7.15 pm and reach Chiplun at 11.50 pm on the same day. It will depart from Chiplun at 1.45 pm and arrive at Panvel at 6.30 pm on the same day.

According to Central Railway, the special train will halt at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, and Khed stations. ''These special trains will run at unreserved express fares,'' the official said, adding that passengers can book tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System.

Every year, the Railways run several special trains on the Konkan route for clearing the extra rush of passengers who visit their native places for the ten-day Ganapati festival.

