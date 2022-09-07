Tata Power sets up over 450 charging facilities on national highways

Tata Power said on Wednesday it has set up over 450 charging facilities across more than 350 national highways, including one at the longest highway (NH 44) and another at the busiest highway (NH 19).

This is in line with the company's nationwide plan of setting up charging points from north to south and from east to west, Tata Power said in a statement.

These 450+ EV charging points on the highways are installed at diverse locations like hotels, commercial complexes, car dealerships, among others, in across 25 states and five union territories, the company said.

For effective operational management of pan-India charging points, Tata Power said it has also set up a Network Operations Centre (NOC), which provides the backbone for robust charging support.

The company said it plans to have more than 6,500 charging points by this fiscal.

Presently, Tata Power has a network of over 21,000 home chargers (for private usage), 240+ electric bus charging points, as well as more than 2,400 public and semi-public chargers across 300 cities, towns and national highways, according to the company.

