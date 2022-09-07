Left Menu

Tata Power sets up over 450 charging facilities on national highways

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:05 IST
Tata Power sets up over 450 charging facilities on national highways
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power said on Wednesday it has set up over 450 charging facilities across more than 350 national highways, including one at the longest highway (NH 44) and another at the busiest highway (NH 19).

This is in line with the company's nationwide plan of setting up charging points from north to south and from east to west, Tata Power said in a statement.

These 450+ EV charging points on the highways are installed at diverse locations like hotels, commercial complexes, car dealerships, among others, in across 25 states and five union territories, the company said.

For effective operational management of pan-India charging points, Tata Power said it has also set up a Network Operations Centre (NOC), which provides the backbone for robust charging support.

The company said it plans to have more than 6,500 charging points by this fiscal.

Presently, Tata Power has a network of over 21,000 home chargers (for private usage), 240+ electric bus charging points, as well as more than 2,400 public and semi-public chargers across 300 cities, towns and national highways, according to the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022