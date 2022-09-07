Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction
A small dinosaur skeleton will go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for between 400,000 and 500,000 euros ($495,000), auction house Giquello said. In 2020, the same auction house sold a 3.5 metre (11 feet) high and 10 metre long dinosaur skeleton for 3 million euros.
- Country:
- France
A small dinosaur skeleton will go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for between 400,000 and 500,000 euros ($495,000), auction house Giquello said. Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilized iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metre high and is three metres (9.8 ft) long. It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, U.S., during road-building on private land.
"It's a dinosaur for a living room," auctioneer Alexandre Giquello said, referring to the size. The creature is estimated to have lived more than 150 million years ago. Its remains have been restored by a team of Italian paleontologists.
The skeleton will be auctioned on October 20. In 2020, the same auction house sold a 3.5 metre (11 feet) high and 10 metre long dinosaur skeleton for 3 million euros. ($1 = 1.0104 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Italian parties' election pledges
Germany may consider European gas price cap - Italian media
Breakup of Italian-Chinese media over Beijing's propaganda raises eyebrows
NEWSMAKER-Meloni, former far-right activist, heads for Italian PM's office
Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend