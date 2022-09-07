New York State ending mask mandates on trains, transit

New York is ending a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains and in public transit, Governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Wednesday.

"Starting today masks will be optional," Hochul said at a press conference, citing recent revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In April, the Biden administration decided to no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation after a federal judge in Florida ruled the directive was unlawful. New York declined to adopt the Biden policy in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)