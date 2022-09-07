Left Menu

7 people killed in road accidents in Sirohi, Nagaur districts of Rajasthan

Six of them all of the occupants were killed when their car collided with a gas tanker in the Abu Road area of Sirohi district, police said. In another road accident in Sadar Police Station area of Nagaur district, a youth riding a bike was killed.Police said it was not clear whether the bike was hit by some vehicle or it skidded off the road.

Seven people, including a woman and a child, were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Sirohi and Nagaur districts on Wednesday. Six of them – all of the occupants – were killed when their car collided with a gas tanker in the Abu Road area of Sirohi district, police said. The deceased included a woman and a 10-year-old girl.

The head-on collision took place near Maval village on the Jaipur-Ahmedabad national highway when the victims were on their way to Gujarat, the police said. In another road accident in Sadar Police Station area of Nagaur district, a youth riding a bike was killed.

Police said it was not clear whether the bike was hit by some vehicle or it skidded off the road.

