PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 8

- Brussels is seeking to move ahead with a windfall levy on European electricity companies by setting a threshold at less than half the current market rates. - Makers of "internet of things" products, such as smart kettles and fridges, and software developers will face heavy fines if they do not meet tough rules aimed at averting cyber attacks, according to draft EU legislation to be unveiled next week.

- Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Liz Truss for refusing to impose a fresh windfall tax on the energy industry to help fund her estimated 150 billion pounds ($172.73 billion) rescue package, as the Labour leader sought to create a new dividing line between Britain's two main political parties. - Liz Truss on Wednesday scrapped proposals for a "British bill of rights" following widespread criticism from human rights groups, lawyers and senior Conservatives MPs.

- The Bank of England's chief economist said on Wednesday that plans by Liz Truss for a freeze in energy bills for households and businesses was likely to force the central bank to raise interest rates despite bringing down the rate of inflation in the months ahead. ($1 = 0.8684 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

