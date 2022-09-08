China stocks fall as COVID woes drag on

China stocks edged down on Thursday, defying a rally in other Asian markets, as lingering domestic COVID-19 outbreaks kept sentiment subdued and clouded the economic outlook. ** The CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both lost 0.1% by the end of the morning session.

** The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% each. ** Other Asian stocks gained, extending an overnight global rally, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later in the day for signs of any let-up in the central bank's hawkish approach to tame inflation.

** Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts on Thursday, to stem further transmission of COVID-19 in the city of 21.2 million people. ** Oil prices settled sharply lower on Wednesday, slumping below levels seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as downbeat Chinese trade data fed investor worries about recession risks.

** Energy, semiconductors, and new energy vehicles went down more than 1% each. ** Tourism-related shares and transport companies rose 2.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

** The Chinese city of Zhengzhou vowed to start building all stalled housing projects within 30 days, by making good use of special loans, asking developers to return misappropriated funds, and encouraging some real estate firms to file for bankruptcy, sources said. ** However, mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong lost 1.5%.

** Energy shares listed in Hong Kong tumbled 3% on falling oil prices. ** Data on Wednesday showed China's exports growth weakened in August, and research firms including Nomura said China's export growth might be finally becoming a real drag of growth.

** However, "the rapid fall in export growth could perhaps force Beijing to rethink its domestic policy stance on the property sector, its zero-COVID strategy, e-commerce and others," Nomura said in a note.

