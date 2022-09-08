Torry Harris named a Strong Performer in API management solutions by independent research firm

Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in integration strategy and API-driven digital transformation delivery, today announced they have been named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022. According to the Forrester report, 'Torry Harris Integration Solutions is a strong choice for those seeking API management from a service integrator that can partner with their business to create new digital business models.' The Forrester Wave™ report notes: • 'Torry Harris Integration Solutions is a service integrator firm with an API management product and professional services emphasizing digital business strategies.' • '…its supporting services stand out, including API business strategy workshops, API governance and program setup, API product management workshops, and API architecture reviews. Its market approach focuses on buyers that need a service integrator partner.' • 'Reference customers cite the product's stability, the company's responsiveness to change, and partnerships to help customers with business innovation, as key distinctions.' Shuba Sridhar, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris, says, ''We are excited about this Forrester Wave recognition, a score of 5 on 5 for our supporting services capabilities, including API business strategy workshops, API governance and program setup, API product management workshops, and API architecture reviews. A true partnership to help our customers build connected partner ecosystems.'' ''We are committed to assist in building meaningful digital communities that enhance income opportunities for all,'' she further adds.

About Torry Harris Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting and delivery services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT, and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), and Paris (France). Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)