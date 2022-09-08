Maha: Man killed, couple injured after unidentified vehicle hits them in Thane

A man was killed and a couple suffered injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit them in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when the couple and their friend came out of their car to examine a tyre puncture, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said.

A speeding unidentified vehicle hit them. The three persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where the couple's friend, Devendra Dand, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

The injured persons - a 32-year-old stock broker and his wife - were undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle and its driver, the official said.

