Inovalon Expands Global Reach with Opening of India Development Center in Hyderabad

Inovalon, one of the leading providers of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the inauguration of its India Development Center (IDC) in Hyderabad. With its global technology team based in the U.S., Inovalon has formally increased its capacity in India to deliver innovation for its customers.

For the last eight years, Inovalon has contracted an India-based team to work across the Inovalon enterprise, supporting each of its business units in product engineering and information technology. Effective 1 August, 2022, these team members are now fully employed by Inovalon, and the IDC is now the largest single engineering office at Inovalon.

''We are proud to officially welcome this exceptional group to our organization and are excited to expand Inovalon's reach globally,'' said Eron Kelly, President, Inovalon. ''Inovalon's technology team is focused on delivering cloud solutions the improve clinical outcomes and economics in healthcare, and the Hyderabad location will further support that approach. This site will be a prominent location for our technology team, and great source of talent,'' he added.

''The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together solutions from across the technology ecosystem, and the Hyderabad center is uniquely positioned to help drive that collaboration. We expect to utilize the IDC to continue to increase the team by 15% in size to support growth in capabilities and collaboration,'' said Sanjay Kumar, Vice President, Technology, Inovalon, and head of the India Development Center.

Inovalon has partnered with ANSR, a Bangalore-based firm that helps companies build, manage and scale high-impact global teams, to set up the IDC in Hyderabad. Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR, said, ''ANSR is delighted to partner with Inovalon as they look to innovate new ways to handle and analyze healthcare data securely, at scale, and with increasing efficiency through investments in people and technology. The India Development Center will build on Inovalon's commitment to tap India's world-class talent, further developing their skills and subject matter expertise.'' About Inovalon Inovalon is one of the leading providers of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 69.5 billion medical events across one million physicians, 611,000 clinical settings, and 350 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About ANSR ANSR is one of the market leaders in enabling organizations build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). ANSR provides full life-cycle services including GCC design, set up and enabling operations. For over 15 years now, companies cutting across size, industry and markets have relied on ANSR's expertise to successfully build global business and technology teams. ANSR's unique and differentiated 'GCC-as-a-Service' is delivered in a no-Capex and 'pay-as-you-grow' manner that significantly enhances 'time to value' and neutralizes the known risks associated with setting up globally distributed teams. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 85 GCCs aggregating to over 85k enterprise talent with over $1.6B in investment and using over 8M sq ft of workspace.

