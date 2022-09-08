Entigrity and IMA Collaborate to Train and Upskill 5,000 Professionals in India

Entigrity becomes IMA’s first corporate platinum partner from India New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) and Entigrity, a leading offshore staffing solutions consultancy are proud to announce a collaboration for the betterment of skill development among accounting professionals in India. As part of the collaboration, Entigrity, a company providing offshore staffing to accounting firms in the US and Canada, will now encourage their existing staff in India to sign up for the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification program. IMA’s CMA certification program is an advanced-level assessment for accounting and finance professionals in business covering financial planning, performance and analytics, and strategic financial management. Entigrity will hire more than 5,000 Indian professionals in the coming years and has agreed to accept CMA as one of the preferred qualifications for both upskilling its existing staff and for fulfilling their talent acquisition requirements. With about 140,000 members and 350+ global chapters, IMA collaborates with a host of corporate partners around the world with the aim of developing talent within the accounting and finance profession. This alliance furthers mutual benefits between IMA and Entigrity by making the CMA more accessible and inclusive for young Indian students and professionals alike. It will also assist in enhancing the learning experience of students and young professionals by offering access to expertise and facilities of both organizations. Entigrity, having been a purpose-led company since its inception, has strived to provide career and educational opportunities to accounting professionals throughout India. The company has provided scholarship for studies of numerous employees who wish to pursue CPA, CMA and EA certifications.

Announcing the partnership, Pranesh Krishnan, Director of Operations, IMA India, said, “Partnering with Entigrity was the obvious choice given their experience in offshore staffing solutions with some of the world’s top organizations. Indian enterprises are increasingly looking for management accountants to provide them with more strategic direction and this partnership will ensure that India will have access to best-in-class management accountants. This association will further bridge the skills gap among accounting and finance professionals in India, giving them an opportunity to pursue globally relevant certifications that enhance their future career prospects from within the country.” Valay Parikh, COO of Entigrity, added, “We are proud of our association with IMA and confident that this partnership will go a long way in strengthening the management accounting profession in India. India is the world’s fifth largest economy and well on its way to become the world’s third largest by 2030. With the country being a leading hub of MNCs, large Indian enterprises, and start-ups, the acquisition and retention of good talent is an important boardroom discussion now. For organisations seeking to thrive and succeed in today’s globalised economy, as well as navigating regulatory challenges, hiring management accountants has emerged as a top priority. Entigrity and IMA will be best placed to fulfil this requirement going forward.” About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About Entigrity Entigrity is a leading offshore staffing solutions provider to major accounting and tax firms which help small and mid-sized accounting business firms hire qualified and experienced offshore staff at economical costs. Entigrity also has offices in Houston, TX and Toronto, ON. With its main office in Ahmedabad, in the coming years, the company has offices in Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Indore, Baroda, Jaipur, and Cochin. Entigrity hired almost 700 people during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and grew by more than 100% in the last two years. Entigrity has been expanding their stronghold in recent times as they have entered into major MOUs with the governments of Gujarat and Kerala respectively.

Entigrity has recently launched the ASCENT program. Entigrity aims to provide free training, scholarships, and guaranteed job opportunities to more than 1000 professionals in the next one year. So, it's a program in which Entigrity would not just upskill them but also provide them guaranteed job opportunities.

