DigiBoxx is the ideal Made-in-India, Save-in-India alternative for government employees

DigiBoxx, India's first digital storage and sharing platform, raises a 'vocal for local' call in light of the recent government notification against the use of non-governmental cloud services such as Google Drive and Dropbox for data created by its employees. The cloud storage and asset management platform is a made-in-India product for individuals, professionals and enterprises.

DigiBoxx upholds the government's intentions as well as the citizen's best interests by keeping critical data created in India within its borders. The company feels data sovereignty is the need of the hour with the growth of Indian data centres, improved mobile connectivity, and a burgeoning start-up scene that can best be served by local cloud storage service providers.

''The government's decision to abstain from using services that do not save sensitive local data within our borders is a logical one. Individuals, enterprises and government agencies need a local, robust solution like DigiBoxx for a growing digital India,'' said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.

The company provides secure and convenient file storage options for individuals as well as businesses and start-ups from various verticals including ad agencies, food & beverages, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, sports and technology.

Some salient DigiBoxx features include: • Accessibility via web, mobile browser and Android smartphone app (iOS coming up).

• Data is encrypted and files are stored on secure servers residing in India in data centers owned by Indians.

• Users can avail of 20GB free storage, with paid plans as low as Rs 30 per month for individuals and Rs 999 per month for businesses.

• Easy cross-functional sharing for internal and external teams for secure collaboration.

• Sharing files with password protection and date range/expiry.

• Ability to add watermarks to confidential files or tweak permissions to protect intellectual property (IP).

• InstaShare – the heavy file sharing service from DigiBoxx allows users to share files up to 2GB for 45 days.

About DigiBoxx : Founded in 2020, DigiBoxx is an intelligent Indian digital file storage and digital asset management platform that's secure, fast, intuitive and affordable. DigiBoxx is a 'Made-in-India' cloud storage service and digital asset management platform for individuals and businesses. In a short span of time, DigiBoxx has won more than 1 Million hearts with its 'Atmanirbhar' service. File storage and sharing is intuitive, secure, collaborative in nature, affordable and tailored for anybody—individuals, gig workers and businesses—who wants data to be accessible from anywhere. To know more, visit: www.digiboxx.com.

