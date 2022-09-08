Left Menu

UPDATE 1-German finance minister damps speculation of sale of Commerzbank stake

The government is "very satisfied with the development of Commerzbank", Lindner said. The No. 2 German lender after Deutsche Bank is in the midst of a restructuring, trimming a third of its staff, and has returned to profit.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 14:17 IST
UPDATE 1-German finance minister damps speculation of sale of Commerzbank stake
German finance minister Christian Lindner Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German finance minister Christian Lindner on Thursday sought to damp speculation about the government's stake in Commerzbank that it acquired during a bailout more than a decade ago.

Lindner, speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, said no quick decisions about the stake were needed and that it was not the time for speculation about the holding. The government is "very satisfied with the development of Commerzbank", Lindner said.

The No. 2 German lender after Deutsche Bank is in the midst of a restructuring, trimming a third of its staff, and has returned to profit. Germany owns a stake of more than 15% in the bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022