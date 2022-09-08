Left Menu

Govt receives Rs 1,223 crore as dividend from Coal India

The central government has received about Rs 1,223 crore from Coal India as dividends, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

Updated: 08-09-2022 14:59 IST
The central government has received about Rs 1,223 crore from Coal India as dividends, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said. "Government has received about Rs 1223 crore from Coal India Ltd as dividend tranche," the department said in a tweet on Thursday.

In financial parlance, a sum of money paid by a company to its shareholders out of its income are called dividends. On Wednesday, the government received dividends worth Rs 277 crore and Rs 226 crore from ECGC and GAIL, respectively.

Again earlier this week, it received Rs 2,408 crore and Rs 1,745 crore from ONGC and IOCL as dividends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

