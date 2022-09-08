U'khand: SDM Sangita Kanaujia succumbs to injuries months after road crash

Laksar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sangita Kanaujia, who was injured in a road accident four months ago, died on Thursday at the AIIMS here.

Kanaujia was injured after a dumper truck hit her official vehicle on April 26. Her driver Govind Ram had died on the spot, while Kanaujia was seriously injured and had been on ventilator support.

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) official said she passed away at around 10 am.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at her demise.

