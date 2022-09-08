MP: Bike-taxi service banned in Indore

Left Menu

The Indore transport department has banned the operation of bike-taxis in Madhya Pradeshs biggest city, citing safety and regulatory concerns, an official said on Thursday.This has grounded more than 1,000 such vehicles in the city, he said.After an investigation into various complaints about bike-taxis, we found their operation is not safe, regional transport officer Jitendra Raghwanshi said.

The Indore transport department has banned the operation of bike-taxis in Madhya Pradesh's biggest city, citing safety and regulatory concerns, an official said on Thursday.

This has grounded more than 1,000 such vehicles in the city, he said.

“After an investigation into various complaints about bike-taxis, we found their operation is not safe,'' regional transport officer Jitendra Raghwanshi said. ''These services were provided through an App and private companies operating it were not providing proper details about their vehicles and drivers to the transport department, which was causing a lot of problems in regulating them,” he said.

He said Ola, Rapido and other App-based companies were operating more than 1,000 bike-taxis in the city.

''If anyone in the city is now found running his/her vehicle as bike-taxi, then it will be seized and its registration will be cancelled,” the official said.

The transport department found that vehicles registered in other states were being used as bike-taxis in Indore. Even private two-wheelers were being used for commercial purposes as bike-taxis, he said.

The official said after finding these irregularities, the transport department fined bike-taxi drivers and also issued notices to the companies concerned, but they continued to flout rules.

