Kapture CRM announces launch of operations in Latin America, establishes base in Bogota, Colombia

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8 (ANI/PNN): Continuing with its global expansion plans, Kapture CRM has announced the launch of its operations in Latin America. The leading enterprise-grade, SaaS-based customer experience platform has already established a presence across 16 countries and is confident of replicating its success here. It has established its base in Bogota in Colombia and has appointed Carlos Jaimes as Head of LATAM and Carlos Mora as Head of Enterprise Sales, LATAM who will be responsible for driving business operations from here. Elaborating on the expansion plans, --- Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO and Co-founder said, "Consumers in the Latin America region are looking for the best product and demand the best support. These are digitally native consumers and their expectations from customer support are extremely high. However, emerging markets like Colombia have very few alternatives to choose from, and most of these are expensive, loosely integrated and most importantly never built keeping in mind these markets. Our successful demonstration of this in the India market holds us in good stead."

With increasing customer acquisition costs and commoditized offerings, customer support has become the key differentiator for brands. According to Kapture many leading brands in the emerging markets of Latin America are looking for the best option and solution. Kapture here will largely focus on enterprises undergoing digital transformation and fast-growing, digitally native internet companies which are looking for differentiation in the commoditized world. Talking about replicating the company's previous success, Sheshgiri added," We power some of the largest businesses by market cap, largest bottled water company, largest online food and grocery etc. and there are similar brands looking to make a dent in Columbia. We want to go after them having proved we are the preferred choice in a competitive market like India. We can use these first-hand learnings and help these brands stand out."

Known for mastering the art of balancing cultural alignment with operational logistics for scalability, Kapture is built by keeping in mind the specific needs of emerging economies. Its expansion in Latin America is also aligned with its efforts towards matching the needs of global markets and formation of stronger bonds with Southern Countries (below the equator) which constitute 60 per cent of the world's population and are going to be the economic powerhouse of the world by 2030. The company is successfully helping 1000+ brands across the globe and making customer service more intelligent and contextual. Kapture has also established its presence in Singapore and has been acknowledged recently in the Middle East.

