Left Menu

Ease of Doing Business: Govt decriminalises 68 provisions of Mineral Concession Rules

The Ministry of Coal said on Thursday it has amended Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 (MCR) with a view to decriminalise its provisions that would help improve India's ranking in ease of doing business.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 15:27 IST
Ease of Doing Business: Govt decriminalises 68 provisions of Mineral Concession Rules
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Coal said on Thursday it has amended Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 (MCR) with a view to decriminalise its provisions that would help improve India's ranking in ease of doing business. Mineral Concession Rules regulates the application and grant of mineral concessions such as reconnaissance permit, prospecting license, and mining lease. These concessions are pre-requisites for the development and operationalisation of mines entailing several compliances on the part of businesses.

The government has been taking initiatives for reducing compliances for businesses and citizens. To further promote and boost the 'ease of doing business' policy of the government, the amendment in MCR decriminalised 68 provisions whereas the penalty has been reduced for 10 provisions of MCR, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement. Express provision has been introduced for adjustment of additional or shortfall royalty. Further, the rate of penal interest on delayed payment of rent, royalty, fee, or other sums due to the Government has been reduced from 24 per cent to 12 per cent.

"It is expected that these provisions shall afford the much-required economic relaxations in the coal mining sector," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022