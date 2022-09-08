Left Menu

NF Railway clocks 17pc jump in freight loading in Aug

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-09-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 15:44 IST
The Northeast Frontier Railway has registered a 17-per cent rise in freight loading to 0.950 million tonnes (MT) during August, a senior official said.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said the railway division has been continuously registering growth in freight loading in the recent past on a year-on-year basis.

''NF Railway has loaded 4.961 MT from April to August. This is an increase of 24.1 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year,'' he said.

De said coal loading increased by 122.2 per cent on-year in August.

''During the month, fertiliser loading rose by 25 per cent, dolomite loading increased by 11.1 per cent, POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) loading was higher by 7.7 per cent and loading of other commodities increased by 62.5 per cent,'' he said.

From April to August, coal loading jumped by a whopping 1,282.1 per cent, while dolomite loading increased by 13.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

He said that NF Railway is exploring all possible ways to boost freight loading performance, as freight transportation by rail is safer and quicker than roadways, and is "the most environment friendly" mode.

