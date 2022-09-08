Left Menu

Tiger Brands recalls Purity Essentials Baby Powder products as precautionary measure

The test samples were from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Tiger Brands is recalling Purity Essentials Baby Powder products as a precautionary measure after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.

The batch of raw material with the detected trace levels of asbestos does not meet the company's strict quality and safety standards.

Products forming part of the recall include the 100g, 200g, and 400g pack sizes of Purity Essentials Baby Powder.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the recall does not affect Purity Essentials Baby Cornstarch Powder or any other Baby Care products under the Purity brand.

"We encourage you to return your Purity Essentials Baby Powder products to your nearest supermarket, wholesaler or pharmacy outlet that stocks the product for a cash refund or coupon from 8 September 2022," said the company.

For more information visit www.purity.co.za or contact the consumer careline on 0860 004 755 at tigercsd@tigerbrands.com

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

