Left Menu

Sensex, Nifty rebound around 1 pc amid global recovery in equities

Benchmark stock indices rebounded around 1 per cent on Thursday following value buying in banking, IT and auto stocks after two days of losses and a largely positive trend in global markets.The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 659.31 points or 1.12 per cent to settle at 59,688.22.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:09 IST
Sensex, Nifty rebound around 1 pc amid global recovery in equities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Benchmark stock indices rebounded around 1 per cent on Thursday following value buying in banking, IT and auto stocks after two days of losses and a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 659.31 points or 1.12 per cent to settle at 59,688.22. During the day, it jumped 683.05 points or 1.15 per cent to 59,711.96.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 174.35 points or 0.99 per cent to close at 17,798.75.

Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest gainers amonf Sensex shares.

Tata Steel, NTPC, Titan, Nestle and Power Grid were the laggards. ''The domestic financial markets experienced a wave of optimism tracking strength across global markets as oil prices eased, cooling investor concerns about rising inflation. Despite premium valuations, consistent FII inflows are aiding Indian bourses to stay resilient,'' Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note during the mid-session deals. The US markets had ended significantly higher on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.49 per cent to USD 87.57 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 758.37 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022