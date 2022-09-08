Left Menu

Taliban to sign contract with UAE's GAAC Holding over airspace control at Afghan airports

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:18 IST
The Taliban administration on Thursday will sign a contract with GAAC Holding of the United Arab Emirates over airspace control at Afghan airports, administration officials said.

The contract will run for 10 years, Ghulam Jelani Popal, deputy head of Afghanistan's Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, told reporters.

He added that it was the third of three major contracts awarded to GAAC to run Afghanistan's airports noting the group had already signed contracts with GAAC pertaining to ground services and security.

