UK announces 40 billion-pound liquidity plan for power firms

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:30 IST
Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's finance ministry and the Bank of England will launch a 40 billion-pound ($46.1 billion) scheme to ensure energy firms are not hit by a liquidity squeeze amid volatile markets, new Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"I'm announcing today that with the Bank of England, we will set up a new scheme worth up to 40 billion (pounds) to ensure that firms operating in the wholesale energy markets have the liquidity they need to manage price volatility," Truss said.

"This will stabilize the markets and decrease the likelihood that energy retailers need our support like they did last winter," she told parliament. ($1 = 0.8675 pounds)

