Ukraine c.bank keeps key rate unchanged at 25% as war rages on
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:36 IST
Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, saying that inflationary pressure remained high and that an extended full-scale war with Russia was the key economic risk.
In a statement, the central bank said inflation had been slightly slower than its earlier forecast and that inflation would remain under control.
