TVS Motor unveils upgraded variants of Apache RTR 160 & 180 cc motorcycles

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:43 IST
Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor has unveiled 2022 models of its flagship Apache range of motorcycles strengthening its product portfolio, the company said on Thursday.

Upgraded with a host of features, the motorcycles are priced at Rs 1.17 lakh for the 160 cc (base variant) and Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) for the 180 cc base variant.

The power increased in the bikes have led to reduction in weight at two kilograms for the 160 cc bike and one kilogram in 180 cc motorcycle.

''TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community,'' TVS Motor Head-Business (Premium) Vimal Sumbly said.

''These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class leading race technologies to transform performance biking and further strengthening our premiumisation journey,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

