Zinc Kaushal Kendra’s 1st Batch of 13 Hearing and Speech Impaired Youth Graduate with 100 Percent Placement

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India • Hindustan Zinc’s Zinc Kaushal Kendra trains Hearing and Speech impaired Youth through 60 days skill development training programme • 100% Placement for the batch in the domain of Hospitality & Retail Today in this modern world, it is imperative to build an inclusive and evolving community that offers equal opportunities for everyone to grow and prosper. Hindustan Zinc, adhering to its core philosophy to build a progressive environment that promotes a culture of prosperity for the people within and the community around its operations, has successfully empowered the hearing and speech impaired youth to get recruited by the mainstream industry.

Zinc Kaushal Kendra, one of the flagship CSR programmes under Hindustan Zinc trained 13 hearing and speech impaired youth to become ''Aatmanirbhar''. This first batch of specially abled young & bright minds were trained & empowered by Hindustan Zinc's Zinc Kaushal Kendra for three months at Debari, Udaipur. They have now achieved 100% placement and the trainees who were enrolled, throughout the program showcased excellent technical knowledge and expertise. With the training gained, they have been placed in domains like Hospitality and Retail.

The following achievement is a testament to the core philosophy of Vedanta Chairman – Mr. Anil Agarwal who believes that the amalgamation of youth and tech will lead the world to a newer order thus providing the youth with various opportunities to become Aatmanirbhar in their approach.

Most of the trainees enrolled in the programme are not part of regular education programme and some of them are dropouts after class 10th and 12th. Zinc Kaushal Kendra’s training program aided them to get a career opportunity and become self-reliant and employed. Cheers of happiness and celebration were visible on the students’ and their parents faces who may not have envisioned such training and employment opportunities.

On achieving this milestone, Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc, said “I am happy that the specially-abled youth of Zinc Kaushal Kendra are now employed and future-ready to make their mark in their careers. The success of this initiative further strengthens our objective of inclusive development and socio-economic empowerment of the communities thus building a life of dignity and respect.'' Strengthening this commitment, Zinc Kaushal Kendra in last 3 years has indirectly helped industries by providing them with more than 4,000 skilled youth who are now either employed or are entrepreneurs. The programme was initially established with the goal to offer short-duration intensive courses in different trades and profiles. Expanding the reach of the programme, Hindustan Zinc started the 1st batch of 13 students comprising Hearing and Speech impaired youth 3 months back to make them independent with employment opportunities in the mainstream industries.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index & S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 and a bronze Medal winner at the S&P Global Sustainability Awards. Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high-performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – ‘Great Place to Work 2021’, ‘Company with Great Managers 2020’ by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 700,000 people in 184 villages of Rajasthan, 5 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 78% of the growing Zinc market in India. Learn more about Hindustan Zinc on - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Stepping Towards a Brighter Future – 1st batch of 13 Hearing and Speech Impaired Students Graduate from Zinc Kaushal Kendra, Debari

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)