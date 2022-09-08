TVS Motor Company Launches the All New 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 with More Power, Ride Modes and SmartXonnect™

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • The new motorcycles are lighter, faster and tech loaded • Increased power output and weight reduction will offer enhanced performance • The motorcycles will come fitted with Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster with SmartXonnectTM technology, all-LED headlamp, LED taillamp and three ride modes • Adorned with fresh attractive graphics, the motorcycles receive a design evolution after a successful decade in their current avatar Building on 40 years racing pedigree and 4.8 million TVS Apache customer base, TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three- wheelers in the world, launched the all-new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles today. They now come packaged with new exciting styling and feature updates for an uncompromised ride experience. The power increase coupled with weight reduction of 2 kgs in Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg in Apache RTR 180 has resulted in an enhanced power-to-weight ratio for both motorcycles, offering an unravelling riding experience. The TVS Apache Series have always been at the forefront of technology & innovation since their launch in 2005, and continue to set a benchmark in the performance segment. The vehicles under the stable of TVS Apache have offered multiple first-in-segment & best-in-class features & technology to the customers, starting from Fuel injection, ABS, Dual Channel ABS, Slipper Clutch, to the most recent SmartXonnectTM, Ride Modes, LED Headlamp. Commenting on the launch, Mr.Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers and racing enthusiasts. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community and loyalists globally, with a true racing experience. These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class leading race technologies to transform performance biking, and further strengthening our premiumisation journey.” Designed as “The All-New Racer’s Choice”, the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 are updated with striking style elements and new attractive graphics that are in line with its racing DNA. The two motorcycles also get segment leading features like an all-new LED headlamp, offering superior range and light penetration, as well as an all-new LED tail lamp. Stepping up the convenience quotient for the riders, the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 will come equipped with an advanced Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnectTM technology with Voice Assist, to further enhance their ride experience. As a segment first, these motorcycles get three ride modes namely - Rain, Urban and Sport, showcasing their adaptability to different conditions. These motorcycles also get a X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator with shift assist and TVS Connect App with new a UI/UX.

Specifications Apache RTR 160 Apache RTR 180 Engine cc 159.7 cc 177.4 cc Engine Cooling Air-cooled Oil-cooled Power 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm 17.02 PS @ 9000 rpm Torque 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm 15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm Gear box 5 speed 5 speed The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 series is available in 2 stunning colours - Gloss Black and Pearl White; while the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 series is available in 5 colours namely Gloss Black, Pearl White, Racing Red, Matte Blue and T-Grey. Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi) • TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc BT - Rs. 1,30,590 • TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc BT - Rs. 1,24,590 • TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc - Rs. 1,21,290 • TVS Apache RTR 160 Drum - Rs. 1,17,790 About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)