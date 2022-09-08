Left Menu

Coal ministry slashes interest on late payment of royalty, rent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has reduced the rate of interest levied on delayed payment of royalty, rent and fee from coal mines, a move that would give a fillip to ease of doing business.

The coal ministry has amended the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 (MCR) aimed at decriminalising its provisions.

The Centre has been taking action in a bid to reduce compliances for business and citizens, the coal ministry said in a statement.

''To further promote and boost the 'Ease of doing business' policy of the government, the amendment in MCR decriminalised 68 provisions whereas penalty has been reduced for 10 provisions of MCR,'' it said.

MCR relates to the application and grant of mineral concessions such as reconnaissance permit, prospecting license, and mining lease.

These concessions are pre-condition for development and operationalisation of mines, necessitating many compliances.

For adjusting additional or shortfall royalty, express provision has been brought in.

''Further, rate of penal interest on delayed payment of rent, royalty, fee, or other sums due to the government has been reduced from 24 per cent to 12 per cent,'' it said.

The provisions, the ministry said, is likely to provide the much-needed economic relaxations in the coal sector.

