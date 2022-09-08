Maha: Rly cop spots woman intending to commit suicide, counsels her, averts untoward incident

An alert police personnel managed to spot a woman who was moving on Palghar railway platform in a distressed manner apparently to commit suicide, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on platform number 1 on Tuesday night, he added.

''The woman was moving on the platform in visible distress. When a lady railway police constable approached her at around 11:30pm, the 25-year-old woman said she planned to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train,'' the official said.

''The woman was counselled, her kin were called and the issue was resolved. The woman had quarrelled with her husband. It was the alertness of the woman constable that helped avert an untoward situation,'' he added.

