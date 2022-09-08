Left Menu

Maha: Rly cop spots woman intending to commit suicide, counsels her, averts untoward incident

An alert police personnel managed to spot a woman who was moving on Palghar railway platform in a distressed manner apparently to commit suicide, an official said on Thursday.The incident took place on platform number 1 on Tuesday night, he added.The woman was moving on the platform in visible distress. The woman had quarrelled with her husband.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:35 IST
Maha: Rly cop spots woman intending to commit suicide, counsels her, averts untoward incident
  • Country:
  • India

An alert police personnel managed to spot a woman who was moving on Palghar railway platform in a distressed manner apparently to commit suicide, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on platform number 1 on Tuesday night, he added.

''The woman was moving on the platform in visible distress. When a lady railway police constable approached her at around 11:30pm, the 25-year-old woman said she planned to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train,'' the official said.

''The woman was counselled, her kin were called and the issue was resolved. The woman had quarrelled with her husband. It was the alertness of the woman constable that helped avert an untoward situation,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022