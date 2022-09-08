BMW launches X4 '50 Jahre M Edition' in India * German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched the '50 Jahre M Edition' of BMW X4 in India.

It comes in petrol and diesel engine variants priced at Rs 72.9 lakh and Rs 74.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, BMW India said in a statement.

The petrol variant has a 2-litre four-cylinder engine with an output of 252 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 6.6 seconds. The diesel variant is powered by a 3-litre six-cylinder engine with an output of 265 hp, capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 5.8 seconds, it added.

The vehicle is locally produced at BMW group plant in Chennai.

*** Toyota Kirloskar Motor, UCO Bank tie up for vehicle finance * Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has partnered with UCO Bank for providing vehicle loans.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an aim to offer financing solutions to prospective buyers with higher focus on Tier II and Tier III markets across all states and union territories, besides Tier I markets, TKM said in a statement.

''UCO Bank's wide network, and database utilisation will help us identify new customers...,'' TKM Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood said.

With this new partnership, UCO Bank General Manager - Marketing & Wealth Management Department Satya Ranjan Panda said, ''We are confident in reaching out to our customer base in Tier I, II and III cities and towns through our network of over 3,000 branches.'' PTI RKL SHW

