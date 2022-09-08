Left Menu

Britain's Prince William, other royals arrive in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 20:37 IST
Britain's Prince William, other royals arrive in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth
Image Credit: Wikipedia
British royals including Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William and her sons Princes Andrew and Edward have arrived in Scotland by plane to be with the ailing monarch, television footage showed on Thursday.

They will now make their way to Balmoral Castle, around an hour's drive away from Aberdeen Airport where they landed.

