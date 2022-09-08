Left Menu

EU gives green light to Dutch 4.7 billion euro recovery plan

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-09-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 21:46 IST
  Country:
  • Guyana

The European Commission approved on Wednesday the Netherlands 4.7 billion euro ($4.68 billion) plan to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years.

The scheme will be financed from the recovery fund for which EU countries agreed in 2020 to jointly borrow 800 billion euros to spend on rebuilding their economies.

The Netherlands was among the last of the 27 EU countries to submit its plans for its share of the fund. ($1 = 1.0047 euros)

